Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BCH. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

BCH opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 99.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 91.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth about $97,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 764.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

