Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BCS downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BofA Securities cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

BCSF stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.71 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $80,614,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.0% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 875,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,710,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 226,028 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% during the second quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 736,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 456,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 98,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.