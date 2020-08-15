Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $26.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 365.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 936,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 735,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Azul by 101.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 51.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. Azul has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $632.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.01 million. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

