Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AYLA opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AYLA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

