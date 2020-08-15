Avista (NYSE:AVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Avista from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avista has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE:AVA opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avista will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

