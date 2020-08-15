Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

AVYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. Avaya has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,950,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

