ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Neutral Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,650 ($47.72) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,289 ($56.07) to GBX 4,309 ($56.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,650 ($34.65) to GBX 3,400 ($44.45) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.37) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.76) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,084.94 ($53.40).

ASC opened at GBX 4,689 ($61.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,530.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,839.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 33.04 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,931 ($51.39).

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($36.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($65,255.59).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

