ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Insider Randolph C. Blazer Sells 10,000 Shares

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $705,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,579.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Randolph C. Blazer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $655,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $74.78.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,210,000 after buying an additional 133,001 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 30.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 72.8% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 144,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 61,082 shares during the period. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 169.9% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

