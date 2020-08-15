Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Trading Up 0.1%

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.72 and last traded at $100.72, approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $100.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF by 449.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF in the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

