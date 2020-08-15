Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR) Shares Up 1.5%

Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $26.67, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.54% of Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.