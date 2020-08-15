Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $468.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,172,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 575,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 313,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

