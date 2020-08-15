Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,187,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 987,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 539.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $19.70 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
