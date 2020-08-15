Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,187,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 987,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 539.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $19.70 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

