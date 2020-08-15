Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $388,561.00 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.60, for a total value of $388,561.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $212.67 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.86 and its 200-day moving average is $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.59.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 124,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.