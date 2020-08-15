Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $388,561.00 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.60, for a total value of $388,561.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $212.67 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.86 and its 200-day moving average is $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 124,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

