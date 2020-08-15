Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.22.

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $356,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $1,756,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,076,902 shares of company stock valued at $118,796,791. 59.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.