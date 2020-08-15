Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.15.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.88. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 112,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $743,898.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $162,127.28. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,182 shares of company stock worth $1,075,828. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 60.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 25.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

