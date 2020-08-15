Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $78.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCT. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. WBB Securities downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 3.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne acquired 1,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $172,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

