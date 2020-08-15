Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells $242,650.00 in Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. Appian Corp has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 180.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Appian by 42.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

