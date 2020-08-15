ANGI Homeservices’ (ANGI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,680 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $74,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $274,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,124,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,034,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $11,482,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $13,011,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 125.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 249,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 138,634 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $27,900,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $2,430,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

