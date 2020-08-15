Andrew N. Kattos Sells 6,500 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $251,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SFBS opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

