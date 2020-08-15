Analysts Set Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Target Price at $14.57

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.64 million for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Under Armour by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 464.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,000,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 823,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Under Armour by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 87,353 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

