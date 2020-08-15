Analysts Set Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) PT at $4.88

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NEPT opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $337.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.65.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 204.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

