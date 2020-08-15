Analysts Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $512,569.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,354.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $16,855,059.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares in the company, valued at $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,900 shares of company stock worth $24,264,200. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 3.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $176.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

