Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.89. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,211.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $40.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

