Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.56.

AMRX stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director John Kiely bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 182,324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,131,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

