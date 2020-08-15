Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.30 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), 22,617,740 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.95 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.99.

Amigo (LON:AMGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported GBX (5.70) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) by GBX (14.90) (($0.19)). On average, equities analysts expect that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 2645.5539601 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amigo news, insider Nayan Kisnadwala purchased 770,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £53,940.46 ($70,519.62). Insiders have acquired a total of 772,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,670 in the last ninety days.

About Amigo (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

