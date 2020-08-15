American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 661,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 188,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4,685.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,089,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,270,000 after buying an additional 1,066,412 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,394,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,541,000 after buying an additional 248,373 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 314.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 289,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 49.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $77,238.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,480 shares of company stock valued at $728,836. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $28.10 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

