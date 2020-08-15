Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $757,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,232,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,919,270 shares in the company, valued at $52,779,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,627,618 shares of company stock worth $114,681,798 over the last three months. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81 and a beta of 0.99. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

