Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Shares Up 20%

Allied Minds PLC (OTCMKTS:ALLWF)’s stock price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, 1,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Minds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

