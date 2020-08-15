AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) Insider Sells $493,200.00 in Stock

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) insider Douglas Forsyth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NIE opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

