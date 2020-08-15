AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Down 45.9% in April

AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the April 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:AIO opened at $21.39 on Friday. AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $21.93.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.
About AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund
There is no company description available for AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund.
