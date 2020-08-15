Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million.

WTER opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded Alkaline Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

