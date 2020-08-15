Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

