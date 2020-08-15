Alec D. Gallimore Sells 480 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ANSS stock opened at $313.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.21 and a 200-day moving average of $270.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $319.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.22.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
See Also: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.