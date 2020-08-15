Alec D. Gallimore Sells 480 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $313.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.21 and a 200-day moving average of $270.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $319.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

