AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Aug 20 Dividend of $0.12 on September 10th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a aug 20 dividend on Thursday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 10th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC opened at $13.88 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.98.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.