Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,069,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,058,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,724,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.27. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

