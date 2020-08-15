Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Trading Up 2.5%

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $52.32, approximately 657 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATEYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Advantest in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

