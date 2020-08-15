ADT (NYSE:ADT) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Citigroup

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADT. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of ADT opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. ADT has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. Equities research analysts predict that ADT will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ADT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,882 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

