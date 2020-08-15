ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,134 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ACI Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.31.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

