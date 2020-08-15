Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

ACST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.72.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.