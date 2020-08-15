Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 31st

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $7.25 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

