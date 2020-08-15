9,023 Shares in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in PPL by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 52,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PPL by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in PPL by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in PPL by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 2.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.72.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

