9,000 Shares in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $39.65 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

