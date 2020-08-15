8,273 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter.

BATS OMFL opened at $32.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90.

