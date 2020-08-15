8,180 Shares in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American International Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in American International Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

