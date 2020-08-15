7,684 Shares in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,684 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Masco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Masco by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 49,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Masco by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

