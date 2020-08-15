5,303 Shares in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 21.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 920,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after acquiring an additional 163,001 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $40.01 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

In related news, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 357,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $13,345,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,656 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,076,902 shares of company stock worth $118,796,791 in the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

