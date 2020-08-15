51,500 Shares in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of PriceSmart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,172,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $66.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.00. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PSMT. Scotiabank raised their target price on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In related news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

