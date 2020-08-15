4,684 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

