4,209 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.57.

RNR opened at $179.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.93. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

