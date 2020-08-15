4,115 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 90.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10,637.5% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of IPAC opened at $55.53 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.